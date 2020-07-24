M. Kraus & Co Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.43.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,727,813 shares in the company, valued at $34,220,813,040.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 939,055 shares of company stock valued at $283,418,693 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.43. 86,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,255. The firm has a market cap of $307.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.51. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

