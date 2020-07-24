M. Kraus & Co Sells 1,262 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

M. Kraus & Co cut its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 3.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 169.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,643 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,572,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,854,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.24.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

