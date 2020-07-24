M. Kraus & Co Sells 2,133 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 1.6% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Enbridge by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after buying an additional 17,641,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Enbridge by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695,387 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. 73,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

