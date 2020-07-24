M. Kraus & Co Sells 525 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M. Kraus & Co lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 6.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.83.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.55. 32,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,358. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $420.99. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

