M. Kraus & Co Takes $4.31 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $117.41. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.