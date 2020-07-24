M. Kraus & Co Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 4.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 42,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,148. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

