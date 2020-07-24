Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $53,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

