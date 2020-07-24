Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 8.30%.

Shares of MGYR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.41. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Magyar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.