Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 60.44%.

LOAN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,376. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $41.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOAN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

