Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management decreased its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,797,000 after acquiring an additional 871,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,735,000 after buying an additional 203,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,798,000 after buying an additional 951,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $513,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.74. The company had a trading volume of 71,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.97. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

