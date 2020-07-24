Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.14.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 219,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 164,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 616,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

