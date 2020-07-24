Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Shares of Mastercraft Boat stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $406.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.40.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.