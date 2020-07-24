Matchpool (GUP) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Matchpool has a total market cap of $135,654.98 and $234.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matchpool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.23 or 0.05398770 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016790 BTC.

About Matchpool

GUP is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.