Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Trading 1.2% Higher

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.38, 125,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,790,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $3,302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 214.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 352,957 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 44.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,913 shares during the period.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

