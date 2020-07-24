Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $296,421.11 and $3,181.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.12 or 0.01895001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00199231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001012 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00116304 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

