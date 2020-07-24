Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:LOAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,376. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 60.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

