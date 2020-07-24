MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 594,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $106,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $631,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $196.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

