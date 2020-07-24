Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Receives $209.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.79. 75,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,230. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.66 and a 200 day moving average of $190.25.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

