Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 93,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.19. 686,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,829,536. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.77.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

