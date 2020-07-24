Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.32. 66,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,533. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

