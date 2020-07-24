Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 853 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 5.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.50. 116,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

