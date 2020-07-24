Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 18,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.49. The stock had a trading volume of 71,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,230. The firm has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.66 and its 200 day moving average is $190.25. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

