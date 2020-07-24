Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $127,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.60.

MSG stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.50. The company had a trading volume of 113,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,709. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $182.47 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.49.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.