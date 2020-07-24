Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 2.8% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.84. 172,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,292,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

