Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises about 2.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,710,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $56.12. 86,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,462. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

