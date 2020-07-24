Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 2.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,578,000 after buying an additional 348,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,878,000 after buying an additional 105,414 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,348,000 after buying an additional 2,310,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $402,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 424,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,517,311. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

