Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.79. 36,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $225.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,429 shares of company stock worth $6,191,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

