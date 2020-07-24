Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

