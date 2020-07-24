Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after buying an additional 58,471 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,437 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. 137,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,404,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

