Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises 2.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 528.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after buying an additional 1,330,554 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,773,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,198,000 after buying an additional 782,435 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after buying an additional 755,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,118,000 after buying an additional 492,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.63. The stock had a trading volume of 26,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,606. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

