Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 539.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American International Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,053. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

