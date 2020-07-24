Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 127,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. ViacomCBS accounts for about 1.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,206,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $8,345,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,074,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,508,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 209,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

