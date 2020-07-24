Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 253 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 137.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

WM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.21. 37,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

