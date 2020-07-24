Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up 4.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after buying an additional 695,317 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,635,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,711,000 after buying an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,277,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,407,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,942,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $197.62. The company had a trading volume of 402,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.41. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $201.88.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.