Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 19,144.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,903,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.60. 182,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,763,920. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.