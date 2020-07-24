MedicCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. MedicCoin has a market cap of $16,249.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

