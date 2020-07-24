Megacoin Price Tops $0.0072 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $282,136.13 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00465051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001094 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,951,126 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

