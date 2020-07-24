Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Up 3.8%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29, approximately 2,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 182,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mereo BioPharma Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
