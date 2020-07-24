Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Up 3.8%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29, approximately 2,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 182,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mereo BioPharma Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,574 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned approximately 0.30% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

