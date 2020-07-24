Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $109.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTH. ValuEngine downgraded Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.40.
Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.53. 11,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $98.00.
In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
