Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $109.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTH. ValuEngine downgraded Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.53. 11,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $98.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.