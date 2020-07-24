Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.57%.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.41. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

