MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM Resorts have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus related woes. This along with increased competition in the Macau and Las Vegas markets are negatively impacting the business. Although casinos in Macau properties have reopened, the company is witnessing low visitation. Moreover, to maintain sufficient liquidity, the company has cut dividend and decreased non-essential spending. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential. However, increased focus on asset light strategy, non-gaming activities and digital initiatives are likely to support the company going forward.”

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

MGM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 730,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,772,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,545,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,407,000 after purchasing an additional 47,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

