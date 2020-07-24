Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.50. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

