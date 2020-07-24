Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.50. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

