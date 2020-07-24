Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGEN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

MGEN traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,340. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Miragen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.27.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.69% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. Research analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

