Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEN traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 1,601,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.69% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 260,322 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

