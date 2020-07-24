Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.10. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 1,645,673 shares trading hands.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.69% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

