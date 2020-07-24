MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson upgraded MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,507. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.