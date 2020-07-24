Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Model N also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,815. Model N has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $139,346.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $345,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $1,258,863. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

