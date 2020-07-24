Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moderna is developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Moreover, progress with coronavirus vaccine candidate seems impressive. Early-stage pipeline candidates are also encouraging. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Moderna's sole dependence on partners for revenues is a concern. Moreover, early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company. Estimates movement have been mixed ahead of Q2 earnings. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 699,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,424,020. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 0.67. Moderna has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $95.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,349 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $211,796.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,688,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,726,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $33,445,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,262,536 shares of company stock worth $143,637,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Moderna by 7,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.