Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Gap Up to $1.89

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $1.89. Mogo Finance Technology shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 64,656 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOGO. Mackie restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 563.45% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

