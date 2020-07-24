Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mohawk Industries from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.95.

MHK traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 42,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,153. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,071,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,194,000 after purchasing an additional 162,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 194,050 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

